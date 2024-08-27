Happenings

A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Ready to ring in 2025? Here are a few options
This is the last day of 2024 and several events are planned in the region TODAY to ring in the new year. Here are the details on some of them:
l The Palouse Discovery Science Center is planning its New Year’s @ Noon celebration at the center, 950 NE Nelson Court, Pullman. It will start at 11 A.M. and there will be hands-on activities, family-friendly music and dancing leading up to the ball drop at NOON. This event is included with general admission tickets and free for annual members.
l The Lewiston City Library will hold a Noon Year’s Eve Gaming Jamboree & Party from NOON TO 3 P.M. There is no cost. There will be video games, snacks and party favors.
l The Lewiston Eagles New Year’s Eve Dinner & Dance is planned for 5 P.M. TO 1 A.M. A bite size steak dinner will be offered from 5-7 P.M. for $15 per person or $24 per couple. There will be dancing to music from the band Blue Moon the rest of the evening. The Eagles Lounge is at 1310 Main St.
l The Backstage New Year’s Eve Party is planning for 8 P.M. TO 1 A.M. at the Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Tickets are $10. There will be live music from Moon Owl’s Mages, as well as dancing, drinks and food.
l The New Year with Rewind is planning from 8 P.M. TO 12:30 A.M. at MJ Barleyhoppers Brew House, 621 21st St., Lewiston. The theme is “party like it’s 1985.” There will be party favors, drink specials, a balloon drop and a champagne toast.
l A “chill night of board games” is planning at Inland Oasis, 730 Pullman Road, Moscow, from 9 P.M. TO 12:15 A.M. It is open to all ages and free.
Do you have an event you would like to see listed? Send the information in an email to city@lmtribune.com.