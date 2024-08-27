Happenings

A quick look at what’s going on in our region:

Ready to ring in 2025? Here are a few options

This is the last day of 2024 and several events are planned in the region TODAY to ring in the new year. Here are the details on some of them:

l The Palouse Discovery Science Center is planning its New Year’s @ Noon celebration at the center, 950 NE Nelson Court, Pullman. It will start at 11 A.M. and there will be hands-on activities, family-friendly music and dancing leading up to the ball drop at NOON. This event is included with general admission tickets and free for annual members.

l The Lewiston City Library will hold a Noon Year’s Eve Gaming Jamboree & Party from NOON TO 3 P.M. There is no cost. There will be video games, snacks and party favors.