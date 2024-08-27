Happenings

The traditional Polar Bear Plunge will begin at NOON TODAY at the dock below the Red Wolf Crossing Bridge, 15th Street in Clarkston, near Hells Canyon Resort. There is no cost or signup. Organizers say people usually start arriving around 11:30 A.M. Those who plan on jumping into the Snake River are advised to eat a hearty breakfast and wear warm clothes, a swimsuit and shoes, and have a hat and towel standing by for when they get out of the water.

