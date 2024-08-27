Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll QuestionPhoto Gallery
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the weekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
Local NewsJanuary 1, 2025

Happenings

A quick look at what’s going on in our region:

Polar Bear Plunge gets 2025 off to a bracing start

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

The traditional Polar Bear Plunge will begin at NOON TODAY at the dock below the Red Wolf Crossing Bridge, 15th Street in Clarkston, near Hells Canyon Resort. There is no cost or signup. Organizers say people usually start arriving around 11:30 A.M. Those who plan on jumping into the Snake River are advised to eat a hearty breakfast and wear warm clothes, a swimsuit and shoes, and have a hat and towel standing by for when they get out of the water.

Do you have an event you would like to see listed? Send the information in an email to city@lmtribune.com.

Related
Local NewsJan. 1
Carter: He may get wet, but he won’t starve
Local NewsJan. 1
Winter Spirit shines for final time Friday
Local NewsJan. 1
Clarkston man’s death from gunshot wounds ruled a suicide
Local NewsJan. 1
Records
Related
Chance for snow in the L-C Valley today
Local NewsJan. 1
Chance for snow in the L-C Valley today
Dead body found in Pullman structure fire
Local NewsJan. 1
Dead body found in Pullman structure fire
Clarkston man’s death from gunshot wounds ruled a suicide
Local NewsDec. 31, 2024
Clarkston man’s death from gunshot wounds ruled a suicide
Dead body found in Pullman structure fire
Local NewsDec. 31, 2024
Dead body found in Pullman structure fire
Carter left impact on Idaho
Local NewsDec. 31, 2024
Carter left impact on Idaho
Pullman police chief accused of harassment
Local NewsDec. 31, 2024
Pullman police chief accused of harassment
Cops call Pullman shooting isolated
Local NewsDec. 31, 2024
Cops call Pullman shooting isolated
Clarkston man who died from gunshot wound identified
Local NewsDec. 31, 2024
Clarkston man who died from gunshot wound identified
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2025 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy