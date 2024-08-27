Happenings

A quick look at what’s going on in our region:

Black & White Show at Clarkston gallery opens

The Valley Art Center’s annual Black & White Show, featuring black-and-white and monochromatic works by various artists, will get started with a reception from 4-7 P.M. TODAY at the center, 842 Sixth St., Clarkston. There is no cost to attend and there will be live music by the Pioneer Ramblers. The exhibit will run through January. The gallery will be open from 10 A.M. TO 4 P.M. TUESDAYS THROUGH SATURDAYS.