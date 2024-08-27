Sections
Local NewsJanuary 3, 2025

Happenings

A quick look at what’s going on in our region:

Black & White Show at Clarkston gallery opens

The Valley Art Center’s annual Black & White Show, featuring black-and-white and monochromatic works by various artists, will get started with a reception from 4-7 P.M. TODAY at the center, 842 Sixth St., Clarkston. There is no cost to attend and there will be live music by the Pioneer Ramblers. The exhibit will run through January. The gallery will be open from 10 A.M. TO 4 P.M. TUESDAYS THROUGH SATURDAYS.

One last night of Winter Spirit

The last chance to see the light of Winter Spirit will be from 4:30 P.M. TO 1 A.M. TODAY at Locomotive Park in downtown Lewiston. The fireplace and music will be on from 4:30-10 P.M., and the concession stand will be open. Volunteers are welcome on SATURDAY to help take down the lights.

Do you have an event you would like to see listed? Send the information in an email to city@lmtribune.com.

