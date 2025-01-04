Happenings

A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Time to take down the light at Winter Spirit
Volunteers are being sought to help taken down the lights at the Winter Spirit display starting TODAY. The work session will be from 8 A.M. TO 3 P.M., but volunteers can come at any time during that range. Lunch will be served to those who work. The display is at Locomotive Park, 2101 Main St.
Snowshoeing presentation offered at Lewiston library
Todd Holcomb of Clearwater Trekking will talk about the how-tos and where-tos of snowshoeing in the area during a presentation from 1-2:30 P.M. TODAY at the Lewiston City Library, 411 D St. The event is intended for those 10 and older.
