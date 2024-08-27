Sections
Local NewsJanuary 7, 2025

Happenings

A quick look at what’s going on in our region:

Super Smash Bros. tournament planned at library

Tournament Tuesday, a free video game competition, will take place from 4-5:30 P.M. TODAY at the Lewiston City Library’s Event Space. It is open to anyone 8 and older and the video game will be Super Smash Bros. There will also be board games, coloring and snacks.

Paired up: ‘Nosferatu’ and Radiohead

The Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre’s Silents Synced series will feature the film “Nosferatu” (1922, NR) paired with Radiohead’s “Kid A” and “Amnesiac” albums starting at 7 TONIGHT. Tickets are $8. The theater is at 508 S. Main St., Moscow.

Do you have an event you would like to see listed? Send the information in an email to city@lmtribune.com.

