Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll QuestionPhoto Gallery
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the weekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
Local NewsJanuary 10, 2025

Happenings

A quick look at what’s going on in our region:

Tuck Wilson plays tunes at Vista House

Lake Tahoe-based singer and songwriter Tuck Wilson sings about life, love and living in a ski town from 6-8 TONIGHT at the Vista House, 22750 Old Spiral Highway. The Vista House will open at 4 P.M.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Ski by the light of the moon at Lolo Pass

Moonlight skiing is planned TONIGHT at the Lolo Pass Visitor Center, located along U.S. Highway 12 near the Idaho-Montana border. There will be evening cross-country skiing and live music in the warming tent starting at 6 P.M. PST. Rangers will be on hand until late in the evening to sell ski passes, which cost $5 per day or $35 for a season pass. A final gathering of the season is planned FEB. 14.

Do you have an event you would like to see listed? Send the information in an email to city@lmtribune.com.

Related
Local NewsJan. 10
Rep. Skaug introduces marijuana possession bill
Local NewsJan. 10
University DEI under fire in new draft bill
Local NewsJan. 10
Regional cattle market is strong, but worries remain
Local NewsJan. 10
Libey reflects on nearly 50-year career in Whitman County
Related
Moscow Chamber of Commerce warns community about scam
Local NewsJan. 10
Moscow Chamber of Commerce warns community about scam
Three Clarkston residents are arrested on drug charges after task force investigation
Local NewsJan. 10
Three Clarkston residents are arrested on drug charges after task force investigation
Here’s how we hatched plans for the Steelhead Expo
Local NewsJan. 10
Here’s how we hatched plans for the Steelhead Expo
Resolution commending BSU volleyball team moves to House
Local NewsJan. 10
Resolution commending BSU volleyball team moves to House
Washington senators secure U.S. 12 expansion grant near Tri-Cities
Local NewsJan. 10
Washington senators secure U.S. 12 expansion grant near Tri-Cities
Idaho judiciary releases report on court cases
Local NewsJan. 10
Idaho judiciary releases report on court cases
Two fires point to issues with old homes
Local NewsJan. 9
Two fires point to issues with old homes
Feds float new rule for griz protection
Local NewsJan. 9
Feds float new rule for griz protection
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2025 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy