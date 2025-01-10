Happenings

Ski by the light of the moon at Lolo Pass

Moonlight skiing is planned TONIGHT at the Lolo Pass Visitor Center, located along U.S. Highway 12 near the Idaho-Montana border. There will be evening cross-country skiing and live music in the warming tent starting at 6 P.M. PST. Rangers will be on hand until late in the evening to sell ski passes, which cost $5 per day or $35 for a season pass. A final gathering of the season is planned FEB. 14.

Do you have an event you would like to see listed? Send the information in an email to city@lmtribune.com.