Local NewsJanuary 11, 2025

Happenings

A quick look at what’s going on in our region:

LCSC marks 20th anniversary of Activity Center

Lewis-Clark State College will celebrate the 20th anniversary of the opening of its P1FCU Activity Center during halftime of the Warriors’ women’s basketball game TODAY. The game starts at 4 P.M. Limited-edition commemorative T-shirts will be sold during the game.

Valley Bluegrass Stage brings tunes to Clarkston High

The Valley Bluegrass Stage, presented by Lewis Clark Bluegrass Organization, is scheduled to start at 7 TONIGHT at the Clarkston High School Auditorium, 401 Chestnut St., Clarkston. Doors open at 6 P.M., with admission costing $10 for those 16 and older and free for those 15 and younger with a paying adult. Bands scheduled to play include Higher Ground, Moscow Mules and Monroe Bridge. More information is available at LewisClarkBluegrass.com.

Do you have an event you would like to see listed? Send the information in an email to city@lmtribune.com.

