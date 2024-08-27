Happenings

A quick look at what’s going on in our region:

‘Wonderettes’ makes debut at Lewiston vineyard

“The Marvelous Wonderettes,” a live performance directed by Nancy McIntosh, will make its debut at 7 TONIGHT at Lindsay Creek Vineyards, 3107 Powers Ave., Lewiston. Tickets cost between $12 and $20. They can be purchased at bit.ly/3WkRFd6. Performances are also planned SATURDAY, SUNDAY and JAN. 24-26.