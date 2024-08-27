Happenings

A quick look at what’s going on in our region:

March for Life planned at downtown Lewiston

The annual Lewis-Clark Valley March for Life event for those opposed to abortion is planned for 10 A.M. TO NOON TODAY at downtown Lewiston’s Brackenbury Square. The event will start with music, prayer and a keynote speech from Heather Lawless, the founder of the Idaho Coalition for Life. After the initial events, there will be a march through downtown Lewiston. Organizers are encouraging participants to “bring tasteful signs that support life of all ages and stages.”