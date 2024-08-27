Happenings

A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
March for Life planned at downtown Lewiston
The annual Lewis-Clark Valley March for Life event for those opposed to abortion is planned for 10 A.M. TO NOON TODAY at downtown Lewiston’s Brackenbury Square. The event will start with music, prayer and a keynote speech from Heather Lawless, the founder of the Idaho Coalition for Life. After the initial events, there will be a march through downtown Lewiston. Organizers are encouraging participants to “bring tasteful signs that support life of all ages and stages.”
People’s March and Rally scheduled at Moscow
A People’s March and Rally in Moscow, which will coincide with similar marches across the country, is planned for 2 P.M. TODAY, starting at Moscow City Hall and ended at East City Park. The National People’s March is a demonstration to support a myriad of social and political issues that have been supported by previous Women’s March demonstrations, according to organizers.
Do you have an event you would like to see listed? Send the information in an email to city@lmtribune.com.