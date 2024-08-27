Happenings

A quick look at what’s going on in our region:

Auto show open a final day at fair pavilion in Lewiston

The Lewiston Auto Dealers Show and Sale will wrap up with a final session from 9 A.M. TO 4 P.M. TODAY at the Nez Perce County Fair Pavilion, 1229 Burrell Ave., Lewiston. Six dealers will be on hand. There is no cost to enter and food and beverages will be available for purchase.