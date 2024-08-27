Sections
Local NewsJanuary 19, 2025

Happenings

A quick look at what’s going on in our region:

Auto show open a final day at fair pavilion in Lewiston

The Lewiston Auto Dealers Show and Sale will wrap up with a final session from 9 A.M. TO 4 P.M. TODAY at the Nez Perce County Fair Pavilion, 1229 Burrell Ave., Lewiston. Six dealers will be on hand. There is no cost to enter and food and beverages will be available for purchase.

MLK Day event offered at Lewiston YWCA

The YWCA of Lewiston and Clarkston will honor Martin Luther King Jr. Day with an event from 4-6 P.M. MONDAY at its Lewiston location, 300 Main St. The free, family-friendly event will include a mini-exhibit and interactive activities. Complimentary refreshments including cookies, cider and cocoa will be available. The exhibit will remain on display during the YWCA’s regular business hours through FRIDAY.

Do you have an event you would like to see listed? Send the information in an email to city@lmtribune.com.

