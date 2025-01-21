Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll QuestionPhoto Gallery
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the weekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
Local NewsJanuary 21, 2025

Happenings

A quick look at what’s going on in our region:

Play & Learn Storytime scheduled at Clarkston library

Stories, songs and activities for children and their grownups are planned during Play & Learn Storytime starting at 10:30 A.M. TODAY at the Asotin County Library, 417 Sycamore St., Clarkston. The program is designed for children and accompanying adults. There is no cost.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Reading, open mic planned at WSU venue

A reading and open mic program on the theme of “Keep on Pushing: Building Bridges to Sustainability” is scheduled for 1:45 P.M. TODAY at the Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art WSU, 1535 Wilson Road, Pullman. The program is part of the National Day of Racial Healing 2025. Readers will include WSU Campus Civic Poets and finalists, creative writing students and faculty, and student editors of WSU creative writing publications. All students, faculty, staff and community members are invited to bring a poem to read during the open mic portion.

Do you have an event you would like to see listed? Send the information in an email to city@lmtribune.com.

Related
Local NewsJan. 21
Ed groups: Reject ‘school choice’ proposals
Local NewsJan. 21
Treasurer proposes disability alternative
Local NewsJan. 21
Cold weather settles in across region
Local NewsJan. 21
Records
Related
Local districts among leaders in per-student spending
Local NewsJan. 21
Local districts among leaders in per-student spending
Police arrest WSU student for Monday morning stabbing on campus
Local NewsJan. 21
Police arrest WSU student for Monday morning stabbing on campus
Coroner: Victim found in December fire died from smoke inhalation
Local NewsJan. 21
Coroner: Victim found in December fire died from smoke inhalation
Coroner: Victim found in December fire died from smoke inhalation
Local NewsJan. 21
Coroner: Victim found in December fire died from smoke inhalation
Police arrest WSU student for Monday morning stabbing on campus
Local NewsJan. 20
Police arrest WSU student for Monday morning stabbing on campus
Trump returns to power
Local NewsJan. 20
Trump returns to power
Inauguration Day Latest: Ceremony begins, Biden welcomes Trump at the White House
Local NewsJan. 20
Inauguration Day Latest: Ceremony begins, Biden welcomes Trump at the White House
Biden pardons Fauci and Milley in an effort to guard against potential 'revenge' by Trump
Local NewsJan. 20
Biden pardons Fauci and Milley in an effort to guard against potential 'revenge' by Trump
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2025 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy