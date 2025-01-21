Happenings

A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Play & Learn Storytime scheduled at Clarkston library
Stories, songs and activities for children and their grownups are planned during Play & Learn Storytime starting at 10:30 A.M. TODAY at the Asotin County Library, 417 Sycamore St., Clarkston. The program is designed for children and accompanying adults. There is no cost.
Reading, open mic planned at WSU venue
A reading and open mic program on the theme of “Keep on Pushing: Building Bridges to Sustainability” is scheduled for 1:45 P.M. TODAY at the Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art WSU, 1535 Wilson Road, Pullman. The program is part of the National Day of Racial Healing 2025. Readers will include WSU Campus Civic Poets and finalists, creative writing students and faculty, and student editors of WSU creative writing publications. All students, faculty, staff and community members are invited to bring a poem to read during the open mic portion.
