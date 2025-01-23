Happenings

A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Parker Quartet plays at Moscow library today
The Moscow Public Library will host a concert featuring the Parker Quartet at 10:30 A.M. TODAY. The performance is part of the Auditorium Chamber Music Series and is free and open to the public. The library is at 110 S. Jefferson St., Moscow.
D&D and other games on tap for teens at Asotin
An afternoon of table-top role-playing games for those 12 to 18 years old is planned from 3-5 P.M. TODAY at the Asotin High School Library. D&D, Fiasco and Monster of the Week are games that will be available. All experience levels are welcome. The school is at 215 Second St., Asotin.
