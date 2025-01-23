Sections
Local NewsJanuary 23, 2025

Happenings

A quick look at what’s going on in our region:

Parker Quartet plays at Moscow library today

The Moscow Public Library will host a concert featuring the Parker Quartet at 10:30 A.M. TODAY. The performance is part of the Auditorium Chamber Music Series and is free and open to the public. The library is at 110 S. Jefferson St., Moscow.

D&D and other games on tap for teens at Asotin

An afternoon of table-top role-playing games for those 12 to 18 years old is planned from 3-5 P.M. TODAY at the Asotin High School Library. D&D, Fiasco and Monster of the Week are games that will be available. All experience levels are welcome. The school is at 215 Second St., Asotin.

Do you have an event you would like to see listed? Send the information in an email to city@lmtribune.com.

