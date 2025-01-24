Happenings

“The Marvelous Wonderettes,” a live performance directed by Nancy McIntosh, will start its second and last week of shows at 7 TONIGHT at Lindsay Creek Vineyards, 3107 Powers Ave., Lewiston. Tickets cost between $12 and $20. They can be purchased at bit.ly/3WkRFd6. Performances are also planned at 7 P.M. SATURDAY and 2 P.M. SUNDAY.

‘Harry Potter’ back at Clarkston High

“Harry Potter and The Cursed Child,” a production put on by the Clarkston High School Drama Club, will be back on the stage at the CHS Auditorium at 7 TONIGHT. Tickets at the door are $12 for adults and $10 for students or seniors. Performances are also planned SATURDAY and SUNDAY.

