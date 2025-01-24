Sections
Local NewsJanuary 24, 2025

Happenings

A quick look at what’s going on in our region:

End-of-life planning the topic at Moscow library

A discussion about end-of-life planning is scheduled for 11 A.M. TODAY at the Moscow Public Library, 110 S. Jefferson St. Connie Brumm will discuss identifying end-of-life values, selecting a durable power of attorney for health care and creating an advanced directive. The event is free and open to the public.

‘Wonderettes’ show returns to Lindsay Creek Vineyards

“The Marvelous Wonderettes,” a live performance directed by Nancy McIntosh, will start its second and last week of shows at 7 TONIGHT at Lindsay Creek Vineyards, 3107 Powers Ave., Lewiston. Tickets cost between $12 and $20. They can be purchased at bit.ly/3WkRFd6. Performances are also planned at 7 P.M. SATURDAY and 2 P.M. SUNDAY.

‘Harry Potter’ back at Clarkston High

“Harry Potter and The Cursed Child,” a production put on by the Clarkston High School Drama Club, will be back on the stage at the CHS Auditorium at 7 TONIGHT. Tickets at the door are $12 for adults and $10 for students or seniors. Performances are also planned SATURDAY and SUNDAY.

Do you have an event you would like to see listed? Send the information in an email to city@lmtribune.com.

