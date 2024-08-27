Happenings

A quick look at what’s going on in our region:

Gaze at the sky at WSU Planetarium

One Sky, a look at constellations across different cultures, along with a tour of the January sky, is scheduled for 5-6 P.M. TODAY at the WSU Planetarium, 231 Sloan Hall, 413 NE Spokane St., Pullman. The cost is $5 at the door, with only cash or check accepted.