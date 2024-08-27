Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll QuestionPhoto Gallery
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the weekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
Local NewsJanuary 26, 2025

Happenings

A quick look at what’s going on in our region:

Gaze at the sky at WSU Planetarium

One Sky, a look at constellations across different cultures, along with a tour of the January sky, is scheduled for 5-6 P.M. TODAY at the WSU Planetarium, 231 Sloan Hall, 413 NE Spokane St., Pullman. The cost is $5 at the door, with only cash or check accepted.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Lynch’s ‘Blue Velvet’ to be shown at Moscow

The film “Blue Velvet” (R, 1986), which was directed by the late David Lynch, will be screened at 7 TONIGHT at the Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Tickets are $8.

Do you have an event you would like to see listed? Send the information in an email to city@lmtribune.com.

Related
Local NewsJan. 26
Area Support Groups
Local NewsJan. 26
This week’s meetings
Local NewsJan. 26
Daniels enters UPS ‘Circle of Honor’ for 25 years of safe dr...
Local NewsJan. 26
Lewiston Tribune Podcast
Related
Study looks at water delivery in a post-dam Snake River
Local NewsJan. 26
Study looks at water delivery in a post-dam Snake River
A Christmas miracle
Local NewsJan. 26
A Christmas miracle
Vehicular assault added to car wreck charges
Local NewsJan. 25
Vehicular assault added to car wreck charges
SEL looks to develop autism detection device
Local NewsJan. 25
SEL looks to develop autism detection device
UI Victory Garden series pre-registration is open until Feb. 7
Local NewsJan. 25
UI Victory Garden series pre-registration is open until Feb. 7
Idaho again looks to curtail Medicaid
Local NewsJan. 25
Idaho again looks to curtail Medicaid
Dog owner is arrested after pit bull bites child
Local NewsJan. 25
Dog owner is arrested after pit bull bites child
Kohberger team calls warrants too broad
Local NewsJan. 25
Kohberger team calls warrants too broad
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2025 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy