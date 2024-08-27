Happenings

A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Gaze at the sky at WSU Planetarium
One Sky, a look at constellations across different cultures, along with a tour of the January sky, is scheduled for 5-6 P.M. TODAY at the WSU Planetarium, 231 Sloan Hall, 413 NE Spokane St., Pullman. The cost is $5 at the door, with only cash or check accepted.
Lynch’s ‘Blue Velvet’ to be shown at Moscow
The film “Blue Velvet” (R, 1986), which was directed by the late David Lynch, will be screened at 7 TONIGHT at the Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Tickets are $8.
Do you have an event you would like to see listed? Send the information in an email to city@lmtribune.com.