January 31, 2025

Happenings

A quick look at what’s going on in our region:

Music educators’ conference will stage concerts tonight, Saturday

The Idaho Music Educators Association’s conference in Lewiston will feature two concerts TONIGHT at Lewiston High School’s P1FCU Performing Arts Center. The mixed choir will perform at 6:30 P.M. and the jazz concert will be at 8 P.M. Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students and seniors, and can be purchased at cur8.com/projects/24548. On SATURDAY, there will be at concert band performance at 9:30 A.M., an orchestra performance at 11:30 A.M. and a treble choir performance at 1:30 P.M. Music educators and more than 500 high school students are in Lewiston for the conference.

Do you have an event you would like to see listed? Send the information in an email to city@lmtribune.com.

Income tax cut bill goes to Idaho House
New version of school choice tax credit bill introduced
Palouse Juice owner competes on newest season of Fox's 'The Floor'
New bill introduced to put 10-year pause on certain vaccines
Pomeroy man, 63, dies in two-vehicle crash near Pasco
Lawmaker introduces new version of flag bill
Pomeroy man, 63, dies in two-vehicle crash near Pasco
Man accused of 1st-degree murder
