Happenings

The Idaho Music Educators Association’s conference in Lewiston will feature two concerts TONIGHT at Lewiston High School’s P1FCU Performing Arts Center. The mixed choir will perform at 6:30 P.M. and the jazz concert will be at 8 P.M. Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students and seniors, and can be purchased at cur8.com/projects/24548. On SATURDAY, there will be at concert band performance at 9:30 A.M., an orchestra performance at 11:30 A.M. and a treble choir performance at 1:30 P.M. Music educators and more than 500 high school students are in Lewiston for the conference.

