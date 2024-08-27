Happenings

A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Bingo offered at Clarkston center
Bingo at the Sixth Street Senior Center is scheduled for 11 A.M. TO 1 P.M. TODAY at 832 Sixth St., Clarkston. The doors will open at 10 A.M. Entry is $5, or $3 for members, and there is a $10 buy-in for 10 games. Additional cards are $1 each.
LC Valley Vandal Boosters plan signing day event
The LC Valley Vandal Boosters will have a gathering starting at 5:30 P.M. TODAY at the Holiday Inn’s Sternwheeler Room, 700 Port Drive, Clarkston. New UI football coach Thomas Ford Jr. and his staff will discuss the Vandals’ new crop of players on signing day. The event will start with a no-host social, then hors d’oeuvres at 6 P.M. and the program at 6:30. Tickets are $20 per adult and $10 for children 12 and younger. The event is a fundraiser for the Vandal Scholarship Fund.
