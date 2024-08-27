Happenings

A quick look at what’s going on in our region:

Bingo offered at Clarkston center

Bingo at the Sixth Street Senior Center is scheduled for 11 A.M. TO 1 P.M. TODAY at 832 Sixth St., Clarkston. The doors will open at 10 A.M. Entry is $5, or $3 for members, and there is a $10 buy-in for 10 games. Additional cards are $1 each.