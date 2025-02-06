Happenings

Sections
A quick look at what’s going on in our region:

Family Fort Night at Clarkston library

Family Fort Night is planned for 4:30-5:30 P.M. TODAY at the Asotin County Library, 417 Sycamore St., Clarkston. Kids and grownups will build a fort together, then settle in for some family reading, followed by a surprise game. The event is intended for children 5 to 11.

Heart of the Monster mural debuts at library

A celebration and presentation is planned for 5:30 P.M. TODAY at the Lewiston City Library’s event space, where a mural that depicts the Nez Perce Tribe’s creation story, the Heart of the Monster. The mural was completed by Linda McMillan, thanks to the support of the Nez Perce Tribe Executive Committee. Nez Perce language teacher Harry Slickpoo Jr. will present the Heart of the Monster creation story as part of the presentation. All are welcome.

Do you have an event you would like to see listed? Send the information in an email to city@lmtribune.com.

