Happenings

A quick look at what’s going on in our region:

Family Fort Night at Clarkston library

Family Fort Night is planned for 4:30-5:30 P.M. TODAY at the Asotin County Library, 417 Sycamore St., Clarkston. Kids and grownups will build a fort together, then settle in for some family reading, followed by a surprise game. The event is intended for children 5 to 11.