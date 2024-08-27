Sections
Local NewsFebruary 8, 2025

Happenings

A quick look at what’s going on in our region:

Helping Hands spaghetti feed planned at Lewiston

Helping Hands Rescue’s 10th annual Share the Love Spaghetti Feed is planned for 4-7 P.M. TODAY at the Salvation Army, 1220 21st St., Lewiston. There will be a silent auction and door prizes. Tickets are available at the door and cost $15 for adults, $10 for children 10 and younger, or $40 for a family of two adults and two children. All proceeds go to the animal rescue nonprofit organization based in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley.

‘Love, Liz’ takes stage at Moscow

“Love, Liz,” a production by the University of Idaho’s Department of Theatre Arts, will have its last two shows this weekend, with one at 7:30 P.M. TODAY and the other at 2 P.M. SUNDAY. The comedy will be performed at UI’s Hartung Theatre, 625 Stadium Drive, Moscow. Tickets can be purchased at the door or online at uitickets.evenue.net/events/ARTS.

Do you have an event you would like to see listed? Send the information in an email to city@lmtribune.com.

