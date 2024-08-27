Happenings

A quick look at what’s going on in our region:

Helping Hands spaghetti feed planned at Lewiston

Helping Hands Rescue’s 10th annual Share the Love Spaghetti Feed is planned for 4-7 P.M. TODAY at the Salvation Army, 1220 21st St., Lewiston. There will be a silent auction and door prizes. Tickets are available at the door and cost $15 for adults, $10 for children 10 and younger, or $40 for a family of two adults and two children. All proceeds go to the animal rescue nonprofit organization based in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley.