Happenings

‘Can Beer Save Democracy?’ Find out at WSU

Washington State professor Michael Goldsby will discuss ways to deal with the effects of extreme polarization and how to find common ground with fellow Americans who hold opposing political views at NOON TODAY during a lecture titled “Can Beer Save Democracy?” The talk is part of the Foley Institute speakers series. It will take place at 308 Bryan Hall, 605 Veterans Way, Pullman. There is no cost to attend and pizza and soft drinks will be served. It call also be viewed live on YouTube at this address: bit.ly/3QiVMmw.