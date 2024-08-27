Sections
Local NewsFebruary 12, 2025

Happenings

A quick look at what’s going on in our region:

‘Can Beer Save Democracy?’ Find out at WSU

Washington State professor Michael Goldsby will discuss ways to deal with the effects of extreme polarization and how to find common ground with fellow Americans who hold opposing political views at NOON TODAY during a lecture titled “Can Beer Save Democracy?” The talk is part of the Foley Institute speakers series. It will take place at 308 Bryan Hall, 605 Veterans Way, Pullman. There is no cost to attend and pizza and soft drinks will be served. It call also be viewed live on YouTube at this address: bit.ly/3QiVMmw.

Medicare 101 workshop planned at Lewiston library

A Medicare 101 workshop is planned for 1:30-3 P.M. TODAY at the Lewiston City Library, 411 D St. The workshop is free and offers “unbiased information for Idaho.” Janine Wilson from the Idaho Department of Insurance will be on hand to answer questions.

Do you have an event you would like to see listed? Send the information in an email to city@lmtribune.com.

