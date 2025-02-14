Sections
Local NewsFebruary 14, 2025

Happenings

A quick look at what’s going on in our region:

Pierce Winter Festival kicks off today

The Pierce Winter Festival gets started TODAY at the backwoods town in Clearwater County. It starts at 1 P.M. TODAY with a pickleball workshop at the Pierce Community Center, firepits will be lit on Main Street at 5:30 P.M., a lighted parade on Main Street at 7:30 and live music on Main Street from 8-10. The festival continues SATURDAY with snow sculptures, the Ice Man Relay, a cold plunge into the creek and a pie eating contest.

Ski by the light of the moon at Lolo Pass

Celebrate Valentine’s Day on the slopes TONIGHT at the Lolo Pass Visitor Center located along U.S. Highway 12 near the Idaho-Montana border. There will be evening skiing and live music in the warming tent starting at 6 P.M. PST, complete with hot chocolate and tea. Rangers will be on hand until late in the evening to sell ski passes, which cost $5 per day or $35 for a season pass. Free parking will be available at the Visitor Center.

Do you have an event you would like to see listed? Send the information in an email to city@lmtribune.com.

