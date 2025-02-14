Happenings

A quick look at what’s going on in our region:

Pierce Winter Festival kicks off today

The Pierce Winter Festival gets started TODAY at the backwoods town in Clearwater County. It starts at 1 P.M. TODAY with a pickleball workshop at the Pierce Community Center, firepits will be lit on Main Street at 5:30 P.M., a lighted parade on Main Street at 7:30 and live music on Main Street from 8-10. The festival continues SATURDAY with snow sculptures, the Ice Man Relay, a cold plunge into the creek and a pie eating contest.