Happenings

RV Show and Sale continues at fair pavilion

The RV Show and Sale will continue from 9 A.M. TO 7 P.M. TODAY at the Nez Perce County Fair Pavilion, 1229 Burrell Ave., Lewiston. Admission and parking is free. More than 75 RVs will be on display. The show started Thursday and will wrap up from 10 A.M. TO 4 P.M. SUNDAY.