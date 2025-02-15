Happenings

A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
RV Show and Sale continues at fair pavilion
The RV Show and Sale will continue from 9 A.M. TO 7 P.M. TODAY at the Nez Perce County Fair Pavilion, 1229 Burrell Ave., Lewiston. Admission and parking is free. More than 75 RVs will be on display. The show started Thursday and will wrap up from 10 A.M. TO 4 P.M. SUNDAY.
Screen short films up for Oscars at Moscow
Oscar-nominated short films will be shown from 1-3 P.M. TODAY at the Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Live action nominees will be shown today. The short films nominated in the animation category will be screened at 4 P.M. SUNDAY and the documentary nominees will be shown at 7 P.M. SUNDAY. Tickets for each of the sessions are $8.
Do you have an event you would like to see listed? Send the information in an email to city@lmtribune.com.