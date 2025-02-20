Sections
Local NewsFebruary 20, 2025

Happenings

A quick look at what’s going on in our region:

Moscow Artwalk observed at seven locations

Moscow’s Third Thursday Artwalk is planned for 4-8 P.M. TODAY. There will be visual, culinary, literary and performing arts at these seven locations: RE/MAX Connections; One World Café; Moscow Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Center; Pour Company; Moscow Contemporary; UI Art and Design and Ridenbaugh Gallery; and the Moscow Food Co-op. There is no charge to attend.

Fish and dams group plans meeting at Clarkston

Citizens for the Preservation of Fish and Dams have scheduled a general meeting for 6:30 P.M. TODAY at the Valley Community Senior Center, 549 Fifth St., Clarkston. Jerry McGehee will deliver a presentation titled “Cream Cans to Stainless Steel Tankers, A History of Idaho Hatcheries & Transportation.” There is no cost to attend the meeting. Those who want to attend remotely can request a Zoom invitation by 1 p.m. today if they email to citizensforfishdam@gmail.com.

Do you have an event you would like to see listed? Send the information in an email to city@lmtribune.com.

