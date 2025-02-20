Happenings

A quick look at what’s going on in our region:

Moscow Artwalk observed at seven locations

Moscow’s Third Thursday Artwalk is planned for 4-8 P.M. TODAY. There will be visual, culinary, literary and performing arts at these seven locations: RE/MAX Connections; One World Café; Moscow Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Center; Pour Company; Moscow Contemporary; UI Art and Design and Ridenbaugh Gallery; and the Moscow Food Co-op. There is no charge to attend.