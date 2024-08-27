Happenings

A quick look at what’s going on in our region:

Mardi Gras for the Paws planned at Lewiston

The Lewis Clark Animal Shelter’s 14th annual Mardi Gras for the Paws is planned for 5:30 P.M. TODAY at the Nez Perce County Fair Pavilion, 1229 Burrell Ave., Lewiston. There will be food, local wines and beers, and a live auction and silent auction. Tickets are $50 for individuals, $240 for a table of four or $480 for a table of eight. All who attend must be 21 or older. Tickets can be purchased at bit.ly/4gVaxqC.