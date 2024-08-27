Sections
Local NewsFebruary 22, 2025

Happenings

A quick look at what’s going on in our region:

‘Cougars on the Cliff’ authors to appear at library

Maurice Hornocker and David Johnson, authors of “Cougars on the Cliff,” will discuss Hornocker’s revolutionary study, experiences in the back country and effects made on big game in Idaho. The talk is planned for 1-3 P.M. TODAY at the Lewiston City Library, 411 D St. There is no cost to attend.

‘Skills for Disagreeing Better’ shared today at Moscow

A free workshop titled “Skills for Disagreeing Better” is being offered by Kathy Dawes, moderator for Braver Angels, from 1-2:30 P.M. TODAY at the 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. The workshop is open to adults and teens who want to learn and practice skills for communicating more effectively in the presence of disagreement. Pre-registration is required at bit.ly/4hDqdjo. Participants should also complete a short “pre-survey” at bit.ly/3CNNgcn.

Lewiston Brewfest on tap at fair pavilion

Lewiston Brewfest, which will feature two dozen beers, seltzers, ciders and more, is scheduled for 2-6 P.M. TODAY at the Nez Perce County Fair Pavilion, 1229 Burrell Ave., Lewiston. There will also be music, food and free rides home. Tickets, which are $25, include a pint glass and eight tokens that can be exchanged for drinks. Tickets can be bought at bit.ly/4bfdIIM. Brewfest is a 21-and-over event.

Do you have an event you would like to see listed? Send the information in an email to city@lmtribune.com.

