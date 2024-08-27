Happenings

A quick look at what’s going on in our region:

‘Cougars on the Cliff’ authors to appear at library

Maurice Hornocker and David Johnson, authors of “Cougars on the Cliff,” will discuss Hornocker’s revolutionary study, experiences in the back country and effects made on big game in Idaho. The talk is planned for 1-3 P.M. TODAY at the Lewiston City Library, 411 D St. There is no cost to attend.

‘Skills for Disagreeing Better’ shared today at Moscow