Happenings

Hurdles legend Edwin Moses to appear at Moscow theater

Two-time Olympic gold medalist Edwin Moses will be in person for a screening of the documentary “Moses: 13 Steps,” which depicts his unprecedented dominance in the 400-meter hurdles, at 4 P.M. TODAY at the Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. The film will be followed with a Q&A session with Moses. Tickets are $10, or free for students.