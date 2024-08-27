Happenings

A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Hurdles legend Edwin Moses to appear at Moscow theater
Two-time Olympic gold medalist Edwin Moses will be in person for a screening of the documentary “Moses: 13 Steps,” which depicts his unprecedented dominance in the 400-meter hurdles, at 4 P.M. TODAY at the Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. The film will be followed with a Q&A session with Moses. Tickets are $10, or free for students.
‘Get the Job You Want’ offered at Lewiston library
“Get the Job You Want,” a weekly workshop, is planned for 11 A.M. MONDAY at the Lewiston City Library, 411 D St. Help with job applications, resumes and job-search skills will be provided. Participants can join in person or remotely via this website: worksourcewa.com.
Do you have an event you would like to see listed? Send the information in an email to city@lmtribune.com.