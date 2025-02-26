Happenings

A quick look at what’s going on in our region:

Will you be the one to yell ‘bingo’ at Clarkston?

Bingo will be offered from 11 A.M. TO 1 P.M. TODAY at the Sixth Street Senior Center, 832 Sixth St., Clarkston. Entry is $5, or $3 for members, and there is a $10 buy-in for 10 games. Additional cards are $1 each. Doors open at 10 A.M.