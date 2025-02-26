Sections
The Region
Classifieds
The Trib
Local NewsFebruary 26, 2025

Happenings

A quick look at what’s going on in our region:

Will you be the one to yell ‘bingo’ at Clarkston?

Bingo will be offered from 11 A.M. TO 1 P.M. TODAY at the Sixth Street Senior Center, 832 Sixth St., Clarkston. Entry is $5, or $3 for members, and there is a $10 buy-in for 10 games. Additional cards are $1 each. Doors open at 10 A.M.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

‘Daddy Long Legs’ makes debut at Moscow

“Daddy Long Legs,” a two-person musical accompanied by a live instrumental trio, will make its debut at 7 TONIGHT at the Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Tickets range from $8 to $25 and can be purchased at bit.ly/4kgi3z9. Performances of the APOD Productions play are also scheduled for THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY, with two performances planned SATURDAY.

Do you have an event you would like to see listed? Send the information in an email to city@lmtribune.com.

Related
Local NewsFeb. 26
Court date moved for man charged with murder
Local NewsFeb. 26
Federal firings could pinch services at Corps and BPA
Local NewsFeb. 26
Latah prosecutor wants limits put on Bryan Kohberger’s alib...
Local NewsFeb. 26
Homeless Clarkston men plead not guilty to using stolen card...
Related
Trees, fees and growth top Pullman concerns
Local NewsFeb. 26
Trees, fees and growth top Pullman concerns
Steve Austin waives his arraignment for assault
Local NewsFeb. 26
Steve Austin waives his arraignment for assault
Little: Maybe it’s time to be a little wary
Local NewsFeb. 26
Little: Maybe it’s time to be a little wary
Latah County declares emergency disaster
Local NewsFeb. 26
Latah County declares emergency disaster
Legislature looks to study involuntary commitment
Local NewsFeb. 26
Legislature looks to study involuntary commitment
Lewiston School Board to hold special meeting for superintendent search
Local NewsFeb. 26
Lewiston School Board to hold special meeting for superintendent search
Asotin earns high marks in robotics
Local NewsFeb. 26
Asotin earns high marks in robotics
WSU grows in research spending for third straight year
Local NewsFeb. 26
WSU grows in research spending for third straight year
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2025 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy