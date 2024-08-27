Sections
Local NewsMarch 1, 2025

Happenings

A quick look at what’s going on in our region:

Book sale to benefit Moscow library planned

The Spring Book Sale organized by Friends of the Moscow Public Library is planned for 9 A.M. TO 1:30 P.M. TODAY at the Latah County Fairgrounds, 1021 Harold Ave., Moscow. The event is free and open to the public. The money raised will go toward new library events.

Buffalo in Nimiipuu Country to be discussed at casino

Buffalo in Nimiipuu Country is a symposium planned for 9 A.M. TO 3 P.M. TODAY at the Miyooxat Room at the Clearwater Casino, 17500 Nez Perce Road, Lewiston. Speakers will discuss the benefits of brings buffalo (qoq’áalx) to Nimiipuu land; their cultural and historical significance; and ongoing buffalo research. A light breakfast and lunch will be provided. This event is free and open to the public, but donations are welcome. The event is being organized by Nimiipuu Protecting the Environment and Idaho Sierra Club.

Do you have an event you would like to see listed? Send the information in an email to city@lmtribune.com.

