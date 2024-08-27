Happenings

A quick look at what’s going on in our region:

And don’t forget about the Reubens Sausage Feed

The Uniontown Sausage Feed (featured on Page 1A) isn’t the only such festival TODAY. The 61st annual Reubens Sausage Feed is planned for 10 A.M. TO 3 P.M. TODAY at the Reubens Community Center. There will be Genesee Sausage, buttermilk and old-fashioned sourdough pancakes, eggs, coffee and all the trimmings. Music will be provided by the Banana Belt Fiddlers and there will be a silent auction. Tickets are $12 for those 12 and older, $8 for 12 to 6, and free for those 5 and younger.