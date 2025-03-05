Happenings

A quick look at what’s going on in our region:

Author to speak on women and empathy

As part of Lewis-Clark State College’s three-part speaker series, “Shifting Perspectives: Complicating and Expanding Stories with Women’s Voices,” award-winning Moscow author Tara Roberts will speak on “How we imagine Each Other: Building Empathy Through Telling Women’s Stories.” The lecture is scheduled for NOON TODAY at the LCSC Library, 500 Eighth Ave., Lewiston. More information on Roberts’ talk and the rest of the series is available at lcsc.edu/womens-history-month. This item inadvertently ran in Tuesday’s Tribune with the wrong date because of a staff error.