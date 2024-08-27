Happenings

A quick look at what’s going on in our region:

‘Serving the Muse’ debuts at Clarkston

Valley Art Center, 842 Sixth St., Clarkston will host an opening titled “Serving the Muse” with artist Larry Arbour from 4-7 P.M. TODAY. There is no cost to attend. The show will continue through March, with the gallery open from 10 A.M. TO 4 P.M. TUESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY.