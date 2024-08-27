Sections
Local NewsMarch 7, 2025

Happenings

A quick look at what’s going on in our region:

‘Serving the Muse’ debuts at Clarkston

Valley Art Center, 842 Sixth St., Clarkston will host an opening titled “Serving the Muse” with artist Larry Arbour from 4-7 P.M. TODAY. There is no cost to attend. The show will continue through March, with the gallery open from 10 A.M. TO 4 P.M. TUESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY.

Music comes to downtown Pullman

Street Beats in Downtown Pullman is planned for TONIGHT and SATURDAY at various locations in downtown Pullman. Henry Funk will play at Hotel McCoy at 7 TONIGHT while MKJD will play at Rico’s Public House at 8 TONIGHT. Shows on SATURDAY include Fiddlin’ Big Al at 3 P.M. and String Jam Session at 4 P.M., both at Pups & Cups Cafe; Reed Chick at 5 P.M. at Mela Bangladeshi Cuisine; Mozi Jones at 6 P.M. at Scuzi; Lucas Bastos at 6 P.M. at Brused Books; and Old Man & The Blues at 7 P.M. at Rico’s Public House.

Do you have an event you would like to see listed? Send the information in an email to city@lmtribune.com.

