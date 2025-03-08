Happenings

Sections
A quick look at what’s going on in our region:

Gun show on agenda at Lewiston

The 45th annual Lewiston Gun & Collectible Show is planned for 9 A.M. TO 6 P.M. TODAY and 9 A.M. TO 3 P.M. SUNDAY at the Nez Perce County Fair Pavilion, 1229 Burrell Ave., Lewiston. There will be 400 exhibits. Admission is $10 for adults and free for children 10 and younger (if accompanied by an adult). More details are available at lewisclarktrader.com.

Free Rose Clinic planned at Patt’s Garden Center

A free informational Rose Clinic is planned for 10 A.M. TODAY at Patt’s Garden Center, 1280 Port Drive, Clarkston. Master Rosarian Jerry Hendrickson will provide tips on planting, fertilizing, pruning and other rose care issues. There is no cost and the clinic is open to the public.

Last call at Lewiston’s Wooden Nickel

The Wooden Nickel tavern in the Lewiston Orchards announced that its last day of business will be TODAY. The bar will be open from 1 P.M. TO 1 A.M., depending on how much inventory is left. There will be drink special and a free Wooden Nickel growler with a fill purchase, according to the bar’s Facebook page. The Wooden Nickel is at 931 Bryden Ave.

Do you have an event you would like to see listed? Send the information in an email to city@lmtribune.com.

