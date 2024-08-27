Happenings

A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Talk on women during World War I planned at LCSC
Amanda Van Lanen, chairperson of the Lewis-Clark State Humanities Division, will deliver a presentation titled “War Service or Lip Service?: American Women’s Responses to the World War I Home Front” at NOON TODAY at the LCSC Library TCC. The presentation is part of the Social Sciences Division’s three-part speaking series titled “Shifting Perspectives: Complicating and Expanding Stories with Women’s Voices.” The final presentation by English instructor Gwen Sullivan is planned for NOON WEDNESDAY.
Board Game Night on tap at Clarkston library
Board Game Night is planned for 5-7 P.M. TODAY at the Asotin County Library, 417 Sycamore St., Clarkston. Players of all ages and levels of experience are invited to attend. Games like Catan, Apples to Apples, Pictureka, Risk, Yahtzee and more will be available, and participants can bring their own games too. Snacks will be served at 5 P.M. and game play will start at 5:30 P.M.
Do you have an event you would like to see listed? Send the information in an email to city@lmtribune.com.