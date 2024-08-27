Happenings

A quick look at what’s going on in our region:

Talk on women during World War I planned at LCSC

Amanda Van Lanen, chairperson of the Lewis-Clark State Humanities Division, will deliver a presentation titled “War Service or Lip Service?: American Women’s Responses to the World War I Home Front” at NOON TODAY at the LCSC Library TCC. The presentation is part of the Social Sciences Division’s three-part speaking series titled “Shifting Perspectives: Complicating and Expanding Stories with Women’s Voices.” The final presentation by English instructor Gwen Sullivan is planned for NOON WEDNESDAY.