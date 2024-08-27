Happenings

A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Bingo time at Clarkston center
Bingo will be offered from 11 A.M. TO 1 P.M. TODAY at the Sixth Street Senior Center, 832 Sixth St., Clarkston. Entry is $5, or $3 for members, and there is a $10 buy-in for 10 games. Additional cards are $1 each. Doors open at 10 A.M.
Story time at Lewiston library
Wiggles & Giggles Story Time is planned for 11-11:30 A.M. TODAY at the Lewiston City Library, 411 D St. This story time is designed for young children and is sensory-friendly. There is no cost.
