Local NewsMarch 12, 2025

Happenings

A quick look at what’s going on in our region:

Bingo time at Clarkston center

Bingo will be offered from 11 A.M. TO 1 P.M. TODAY at the Sixth Street Senior Center, 832 Sixth St., Clarkston. Entry is $5, or $3 for members, and there is a $10 buy-in for 10 games. Additional cards are $1 each. Doors open at 10 A.M.

Story time at Lewiston library

Wiggles & Giggles Story Time is planned for 11-11:30 A.M. TODAY at the Lewiston City Library, 411 D St. This story time is designed for young children and is sensory-friendly. There is no cost.

Do you have an event you would like to see listed? Send the information in an email to city@lmtribune.com.

