Local NewsMarch 13, 2025

Happenings

A quick look at what’s going on in our region:

‘Women’s Voices’ series has its final LCSC talk today

Lewis-Clark State College English instructor Gwen Sullivan will deliver a talk titled “Honoring the Dark: Flannery O’Connor’s Peregrinations Through the Grotesque” at NOON TODAY at the LCSC Library TCC. The presentation is the finale of the Social Sciences Division’s three-part series titled “Shifting Perspectives: Complicating and Expanding Stories with Women’s Voices.” There is no cost.

Wildfire preparedness to be discussed at Lewiston library

An ongoing series covering wildfire preparedness will have a session from 3-4 P.M. TODAY at the Lewiston City Library, 411 D St. The presentation is titled “Landscaping for Wildfire Resilience: Defensible Space and Firewise Plant Choices.” Presenters from Idaho Firewise, the Nez Perce Tribe and Avista will be on hand to share information. More sessions are planned MARCH 20 AND 27, also at the Lewiston library. There is no cost.

Do you have an event you would like to see listed? Send the information in an email to city@lmtribune.com.

