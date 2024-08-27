Happenings

A quick look at what’s going on in our region:

‘Women’s Voices’ series has its final LCSC talk today

Lewis-Clark State College English instructor Gwen Sullivan will deliver a talk titled “Honoring the Dark: Flannery O’Connor’s Peregrinations Through the Grotesque” at NOON TODAY at the LCSC Library TCC. The presentation is the finale of the Social Sciences Division’s three-part series titled “Shifting Perspectives: Complicating and Expanding Stories with Women’s Voices.” There is no cost.