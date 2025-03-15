Happenings

A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Asotin County Historical Museum plans celebration
The Asotin County Historical Museum is planning to reopen after being closed during the winter with a celebration from 10 A.M. TO 4 P.M. TODAY. Admission is free. Refreshments will be served and there will be a leprechaun hunt for children, complete with prizes. The museum is at 215 Filmore St., Asotin.
Top spellers gather in Lewiston
The 39th annual Inland Northwest Regional Spelling Bee is scheduled for 1:30 P.M. TODAY at the Williams Conference Center, 837 Fourth St., Lewiston, on the Lewis-Clark State College campus. There is no cost to attend. Twenty-seven area students are scheduled to compete, including three-time champion Navtaj Singh, of Pullman. The winner will advance to the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C.
Do you have an event you would like to see listed? Send the information in an email to city@lmtribune.com.