Happenings

A quick look at what’s going on in our region:

Asotin County Historical Museum plans celebration

The Asotin County Historical Museum is planning to reopen after being closed during the winter with a celebration from 10 A.M. TO 4 P.M. TODAY. Admission is free. Refreshments will be served and there will be a leprechaun hunt for children, complete with prizes. The museum is at 215 Filmore St., Asotin.