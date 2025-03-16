Sections
Local NewsMarch 16, 2025

Happenings

A quick look at what’s going on in our region:

Lewiston Center Spring Market concludes today

The Lewiston Center Spring Market will wrap up its two-day run with a session from NOON TO 5 P.M. TODAY at the Lewiston Center Mall, 1810 19th Ave. There will be vendors selling their goods in the corridor of the mall. The events started Saturday.

St. Patrick’s Day event on tap at Rico’s in Pullman

Rico’s Public House in Pullman will host a St. Patrick’s Day Celebration from 7-9 P.M. MONDAY. The O’Cherry Sisters Revival will perform and there will be some classic, and not-so-classic, tunes. There will also be drink specials. Rico’s is at 200 E. Main St., Pullman.

Do you have an event you would like to see listed? Send the information in an email to city@lmtribune.com.

