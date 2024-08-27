Happenings

A quick look at what’s going on in our region:

Gritman boss to speak at 1912 Center

Gritman Medical Center President and CEO Kara Besst will provide an update about the Moscow hospital from NOON TO 1 P.M. TODAY at the 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. The event is being organized by the League of Women Voters on Moscow. There is no cost.