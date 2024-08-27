Happenings

A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Gritman boss to speak at 1912 Center
Gritman Medical Center President and CEO Kara Besst will provide an update about the Moscow hospital from NOON TO 1 P.M. TODAY at the 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. The event is being organized by the League of Women Voters on Moscow. There is no cost.
Sasquatch talk planned at Troy
Simeon Hein will speak about sasquatch from 6:30-8:30 TONIGHT at the Troy Lions Club, 421 S. Main St. There is no cost to attend and the presentation will be family friendly.
