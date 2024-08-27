Sections
Local NewsMarch 19, 2025

Happenings

A quick look at what’s going on in our region:

Gritman boss to speak at 1912 Center

Gritman Medical Center President and CEO Kara Besst will provide an update about the Moscow hospital from NOON TO 1 P.M. TODAY at the 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. The event is being organized by the League of Women Voters on Moscow. There is no cost.

Sasquatch talk planned at Troy

Simeon Hein will speak about sasquatch from 6:30-8:30 TONIGHT at the Troy Lions Club, 421 S. Main St. There is no cost to attend and the presentation will be family friendly.

Do you have an event you would like to see listed? Send the information in an email to city@lmtribune.com.

