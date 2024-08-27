Sections
Local NewsMarch 22, 2025

Happenings

A quick look at what’s going on in our region:

Scandinavian Breakfast planned at Clarkston

The 30th annual Scandinavian Breakfast and Nordic Marketplace is scheduled for 8-11 A.M. TODAY at the Valley Community Center, 549 Fifth St., Clarkston. The event is sponsored by the local chapter of the Sons of Norway. Tickets for breakfast cost $10 for adults, $5 for children 6 to 12 and free for children 5 and younger. All are welcome.

Town halls about federal situation offered at Lewiston, Moscow

Former U.S. Congressmen Richard Stallings and Larry LaRocco, both Democrats, will take part in town halls TODAY at Lewiston and Moscow to discuss recent happenings in the federal government. The first event will be from 10 A.M. TO NOON at the Steelhead Room at the Lewiston Community Center, 1424 Main St. The Moscow event is planned for 7-9 P.M. in the Great Hall at the 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St.

Do you have an event you would like to see listed? Send the information in an email to city@lmtribune.com.

