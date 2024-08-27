Happenings

A quick look at what’s going on in our region:

Scandinavian Breakfast planned at Clarkston

The 30th annual Scandinavian Breakfast and Nordic Marketplace is scheduled for 8-11 A.M. TODAY at the Valley Community Center, 549 Fifth St., Clarkston. The event is sponsored by the local chapter of the Sons of Norway. Tickets for breakfast cost $10 for adults, $5 for children 6 to 12 and free for children 5 and younger. All are welcome.