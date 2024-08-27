Sections
The Region
Classifieds
The Trib
Local NewsMarch 4, 2025

Happenings

CORRECTION: The "Shifting Perspectives" talk by Tara Roberts will happen at noon Wednesday. An incorrect date was listed in Tuesday's Tribune because of a Tribune error. The item has been corrected below.

A quick look at what’s going on in our region:

Palouse Patchers meeting this evening

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

The Palouse Patchers will hold their monthly meeting at 7 TONIGHT at the 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., in Moscow. Social hour is scheduled to start at 6:30 P.M. before the meeting. The featured presentation will be on “Color by Choice” by member Karen Hauser. The meeting will be viewable on Facebook at facebook.com/palousepatchers.

Award-winning author to speak on women and empathy

As part of Lewis-Clark State College’s three-part speaker series, “Shifting Perspectives: Complicating and Expanding Stories with Women’s Voices,” award-winning Moscow author Tara Roberts will speak on “How we imagine Each Other: Building Empathy Through Telling Women’s Stories.” The lecture is scheduled for NOON WEDNESDAY at the LCSC Library, 500 Eighth Ave., Lewiston. More information on Roberts’ talk and the rest of the series is available at lcsc.edu/womens-history-month.

Do you have an event you would like to see listed? Send the information in an email to city@lmtribune.com.

Related
Local NewsMar. 4
Sperber picked as Lewiston superintendent
Local NewsMar. 4
Majority of input to Little asked him to veto school choice ...
Local NewsMar. 4
Lewiston bond one step closer to a vote
Local NewsMar. 4
Trump orders increased logging
Related
Up front: So long, but not entirely farewell
Local NewsMar. 4
Up front: So long, but not entirely farewell
Camping spots at Asotin County Fair are a hot commodity
Local NewsMar. 4
Camping spots at Asotin County Fair are a hot commodity
College Hill homicide suspect pleads not guilty
Local NewsMar. 4
College Hill homicide suspect pleads not guilty
Last of Whitman County residents isolated from recent floods once again able to travel
Local NewsMar. 4
Last of Whitman County residents isolated from recent floods once again able to travel
Whitman County Commissioners interview three candidates for vacant District 3 position
Local NewsMar. 4
Whitman County Commissioners interview three candidates for vacant District 3 position
WSU faces $21.6 million in cuts after Gov. Bob Ferguson announces budget reduction proposal
Local NewsMar. 4
WSU faces $21.6 million in cuts after Gov. Bob Ferguson announces budget reduction proposal
Lawmakers introduce bill aimed at limiting sexual orientation, gender identity education
Local NewsMar. 4
Lawmakers introduce bill aimed at limiting sexual orientation, gender identity education
Tim Sperber selected as Lewiston's next superintendent
Local NewsMar. 4
Tim Sperber selected as Lewiston's next superintendent
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2025 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy