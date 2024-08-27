Happenings

The Palouse Patchers will hold their monthly meeting at 7 TONIGHT at the 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., in Moscow. Social hour is scheduled to start at 6:30 P.M. before the meeting. The featured presentation will be on “Color by Choice” by member Karen Hauser. The meeting will be viewable on Facebook at facebook.com/palousepatchers.

Award-winning author to speak on women and empathy

As part of Lewis-Clark State College’s three-part speaker series, “Shifting Perspectives: Complicating and Expanding Stories with Women’s Voices,” award-winning Moscow author Tara Roberts will speak on “How we imagine Each Other: Building Empathy Through Telling Women’s Stories.” The lecture is scheduled for NOON WEDNESDAY at the LCSC Library, 500 Eighth Ave., Lewiston. More information on Roberts’ talk and the rest of the series is available at lcsc.edu/womens-history-month.

