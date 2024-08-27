Sections
Local NewsOctober 1, 2024
Happenings

A quick look at what’s going on in our region:

Sidewalk Book Sale

The Friends of the Asotin County Library are hosting a Sidewalk Book Sale THIS WEEK, with sales set for 10 A.M. TO 5 P.M. TODAY, WEDNESDAY and THURSDAY, and 10 A.M. TO NOON FRIDAY at the Asotin County Library, 417 Sycamore St., in Clarkston. Money raised from the sale helps support library programs and special projects. More information is available at asotincountylibrary.org/friends.

Do you have an event you would like to see listed? Send the information in an email to city@lmtribune.com.

