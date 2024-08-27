Happenings

A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Open primaries backer to speak during online event
Luke Mayville of Reclaim Idaho, whose group is campaigning to pass the Idaho Open Primaries Initiative, will speak during a League of Women Voters of Moscow event from NOON TO 1 P.M. TODAY. The talk will be strictly online at bit.ly/lwvprop1. The meeting ID is 875 8814 9569 and the passcode is 699359. There is no cost to attend.
Voter event planned at Lewiston library
“Be an Informed Voter” event is planned for 6-7:30 P.M. TODAY at the Lewiston City Library, 411 D St. There will be information about Idaho’s Open Primary and Ranked Choice Voting Initiative, which will be on the Nov. 5 ballot. The event is being sponsored by the League of Women Voters of the Lewis Clark Valley and the LC Valley Chamber of Commerce.
