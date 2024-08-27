Happenings

A quick look at what’s going on in our region:

Open primaries backer to speak during online event

Luke Mayville of Reclaim Idaho, whose group is campaigning to pass the Idaho Open Primaries Initiative, will speak during a League of Women Voters of Moscow event from NOON TO 1 P.M. TODAY. The talk will be strictly online at bit.ly/lwvprop1. The meeting ID is 875 8814 9569 and the passcode is 699359. There is no cost to attend.