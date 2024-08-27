Happenings

A quick look at what’s going on in our region:

Asotin County Library book sales continues

The Friends of the Asotin County Library Sidewalk Book Sale continues from 10 A.M. TO 5 P.M. TODAY at the Asotin County Library, 417 Sycamore St., Clarkston. Adult and juvenile fiction and nonfiction in both hardback and paperback will be sold at bargain prices. The money raised helps support library programs and special projects. The sale will conclude from 10 A.M. TO NOON FRIDAY.