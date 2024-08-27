Happenings

A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Asotin County Library book sales continues
The Friends of the Asotin County Library Sidewalk Book Sale continues from 10 A.M. TO 5 P.M. TODAY at the Asotin County Library, 417 Sycamore St., Clarkston. Adult and juvenile fiction and nonfiction in both hardback and paperback will be sold at bargain prices. The money raised helps support library programs and special projects. The sale will conclude from 10 A.M. TO NOON FRIDAY.
Story session planned at Lewiston venue
A Confluence Writers Story Session is planned for 6:30 TO 8:30 P.M. TODAY at the Lewis-Clark State College Center for Arts & History, 415 Main St., Lewiston. There is no cost to attend. There will be stories, essays, poems and music. This is a family-friendly event.
Do you have an event you would like to see listed? Send the information in an email to city@lmtribune.com.