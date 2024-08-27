Happenings

Other autumn celebrations TODAY include the Hometown T1D Fall Festival from 10 A.M. TO 4 P.M. at the Nez Perce County Fairgrounds in Lewiston; Preston’s Pumpkin Patch Opening Weekend & Craft Fair from 10 A.M. TO 4 P.M. at 1100 W. Walker Road, Viola; and the Fall Fest at Buck Canyon Barn from 11 A.M. TO 5 P.M., 39802 Washington State Highway 195, Colfax.

‘Shapeshifting Idaho’ the topic of presentation at Moscow

Earl Bennett, of Genesee, will present, “Shapeshifting Idaho: Lincoln made Idaho, Cleveland saved it, but many other tried to change it.” The talk will be at the Moscow Rotary luncheon at 12:30 P.M. MONDAY at the Best Western University Inn, 1516 Pullman Road. All are welcome for the free event. There is also a lunch planned at 11:45 A.M., but participants will have to pay for that.

