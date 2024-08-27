Happenings

A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Brush Creek Farms festival among those offered today
The 16th annual Autumn Festival at Brush Creek Farms near Deary started Saturday and concludes with a session from 9 A.M. TO 5 P.M. TODAY. There will be food, crafts, demonstrations, a pumpkin patch, hayrides and horseback rides, plus live music at 1:30 P.M. There is no cost to attend; the costs for activities varies. The venue is at 1264 Brush Creek Road, Deary.
Other autumn celebrations TODAY include the Hometown T1D Fall Festival from 10 A.M. TO 4 P.M. at the Nez Perce County Fairgrounds in Lewiston; Preston’s Pumpkin Patch Opening Weekend & Craft Fair from 10 A.M. TO 4 P.M. at 1100 W. Walker Road, Viola; and the Fall Fest at Buck Canyon Barn from 11 A.M. TO 5 P.M., 39802 Washington State Highway 195, Colfax.
‘Shapeshifting Idaho’ the topic of presentation at Moscow
Earl Bennett, of Genesee, will present, “Shapeshifting Idaho: Lincoln made Idaho, Cleveland saved it, but many other tried to change it.” The talk will be at the Moscow Rotary luncheon at 12:30 P.M. MONDAY at the Best Western University Inn, 1516 Pullman Road. All are welcome for the free event. There is also a lunch planned at 11:45 A.M., but participants will have to pay for that.
