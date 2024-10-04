Happenings

A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
WSU veterinary medicine department marks 125 years
The WSU College of Veterinary Medicine will mark its 125th anniversary with events TODAY. There will be games and cake from 3-5 P.M. on the Bustad Lawn in front of WSU’s Bustad Hall, directly across Grimes Way from WSU’s Lighty Student Services Building. That will be followed by a showing of “War Tails” from 5-6:30 P.M. at the Compton Student Union Auditorium. There is no cost to attend.
Artwalk closes down Lewiston’s Main Street tonight
The 14th annual Artwalk is planned in downtown Lewiston from 5-9 P.M. TODAY and NOON TO 4 P.M. SATURDAY. New this year, Main Street will be closed to vehicles during Friday’s session from First to Ninth streets. More than 30 businesses are slated to showcase local artists, with some hosting musicians and offering food, beer or wine. Lewiston-based food truck Chili Blues will be on site as well.
