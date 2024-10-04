Happenings

A quick look at what’s going on in our region:

WSU veterinary medicine department marks 125 years

The WSU College of Veterinary Medicine will mark its 125th anniversary with events TODAY. There will be games and cake from 3-5 P.M. on the Bustad Lawn in front of WSU’s Bustad Hall, directly across Grimes Way from WSU’s Lighty Student Services Building. That will be followed by a showing of “War Tails” from 5-6:30 P.M. at the Compton Student Union Auditorium. There is no cost to attend.