Local NewsOctober 8, 2024

Happenings

A quick look at what’s going on in our region:

LCSC celebrates homecoming this week

Celebrations for homecoming at Lewis-Clark State College take place THIS WEEK. A faculty/staff alumni lunch is set for NOON TODAY at the Williams Conference Center. A homecoming kick-off pep rally is planned for 5 P.M. TODAY at the Student Union Building (SUB) Amphitheater, followed by shopping card races at 5:15 P.M. and yard games and s’mores at 7 P.M. outside the SUB. Homecoming festivities continue for the rest of the week; a complete list of events can be found at lcsc.edu/homecoming.

Moscow LWV hosts candidate forum

The Moscow League of Women Voters will host a candidate forum from 7-8 TONIGHT at the Latah County Fairgrounds, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. The forum will feature candidates from contested races in District 6; questions for the candidates can be submitted in advance to moscow.league.questions2@gmail.com.

Do you have an event you would like to see listed? Send the information in an email to city@lmtribune.com.

