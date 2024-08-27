Happenings

A quick look at what’s going on in our region:

LCSC celebrates homecoming this week

Celebrations for homecoming at Lewis-Clark State College take place THIS WEEK. A faculty/staff alumni lunch is set for NOON TODAY at the Williams Conference Center. A homecoming kick-off pep rally is planned for 5 P.M. TODAY at the Student Union Building (SUB) Amphitheater, followed by shopping card races at 5:15 P.M. and yard games and s’mores at 7 P.M. outside the SUB. Homecoming festivities continue for the rest of the week; a complete list of events can be found at lcsc.edu/homecoming.