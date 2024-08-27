Happenings

A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
LCSC Homecoming Week events continue
Lewis-Clark State College’s Homecoming Week continues TODAY with two marquee events: Warrior Wednesday, which will take place on the south side of the Student Union Buildings from 11 A.M. TO 1 P.M., and Warriors Got Talent at 7 P.M. at the Silverthorne Theatre.
Ukulele Sing Along on tap at Moscow brewery
A Ukulele Sing Along is planned for 7-8 TONIGHT at Hunga Dunga Brewing Company, 333 N. Jackson St., Moscow. All of the music is provided and includes lyrics and chords, along with common chord shape diagrams (for the standard ukulele). All skill levels are welcome.
