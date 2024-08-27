Happenings

A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Eating & Aging will be topic at Lewiston library
The Lewiston City Library’s Active Living Series continues with a workshop called Eating & Aging at 1 P.M. TODAY. It’s free to attend. Staff members from Elite Home Health & Hospice will be there to share information. The library is at 411 D St.
Gosh! ‘Napoleon Dynamite’ screening set at Moscow
The Idaho-based film “Napoleon Dynamite,” which is marking its 20th anniversary, will be shows at 7 TONIGHT at the Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Tickets for the Reels for Meals event are $15, and the money raised will be used to pay for school lunch debt.
Do you have an event you would like to see listed? Send the information in an email to city@lmtribune.com.