Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessHealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll Question
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the WeekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
Local NewsOctober 11, 2024

Happenings

A quick look at what’s going on in our region:

Deadline for Idaho voter preregistration is today

The final day to preregister to vote in Idaho is TODAY. Idaho residents can check their voter status and preregister on the Vote Idaho website at bit.ly/4eQY5b6. Voting for the Nov. 5 general election has already begun via mail and in-person early voting. Idaho residents are encouraged to vote early if possible — information about absentee ballots and early voting can be found at bit.ly/4eEv56m.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

‘Dance for Life’ Powwow set for this weekend

The Hiitem’Waq’iswit “Dance For Life” Powwow is scheduled THIS WEEKEND at the Clearwater River Casino & Lodge, 17500 Nez Perce Road, in Lewiston. Dance and drum registration opens at 4 P.M. TODAY, and grand entry begins at 7 p.m. On SATURDAY, registration opens at 11 A.M., with grand entry at 1 P.M., a dinner break at 5 P.M. and grand entry resuming at 7 P.M. Grand entry is 1 P.M. SUNDAY, and winners will be announced at 6 P.M. The powwow is free to attend, and there will be arts and craft vendors and food for sale. Seating for the event will be provided. More information is available at crcasino.com/event-center.

Do you have an event you would like to see listed? Send the information in an email to city@lmtribune.com.

Advertisement
Related
Local NewsOct. 17
Lewiston man sentenced for battery, disturbing the peace
Local NewsOct. 17
Culdesac asking voters for approval of a bond to pay for wat...
Local NewsOct. 17
Early voting available in Nez Perce County
Local NewsOct. 17
Idaho resets Creech execution
Related
Candidates talk county jail, housing, drug dog
Local NewsOct. 17
Candidates talk county jail, housing, drug dog
Brozik, Sandberg compete to be judge
Local NewsOct. 17
Brozik, Sandberg compete to be judge
UI lease for coffee stand gets approval
Local NewsOct. 17
UI lease for coffee stand gets approval
Whitman County Library director Cody Allen announces resignation
Local NewsOct. 17
Whitman County Library director Cody Allen announces resignation
More questions arise during solar energy workshop
Local NewsOct. 17
More questions arise during solar energy workshop
Moscow intersection closed for construction
Local NewsOct. 16
Moscow intersection closed for construction
IDL: Warm, dry fall extends Idaho’s active fire season
Local NewsOct. 16
IDL: Warm, dry fall extends Idaho’s active fire season
Fall weather will arrive in force starting Wednesday
Local NewsOct. 16
Fall weather will arrive in force starting Wednesday
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2024 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
TermsPrivacy