Local NewsOctober 13, 2024

Happenings

A quick look at what’s going on in our region:

Pumpkin Hunt continues at Troy farm

The Spring Valley Family Tree Farm’s annual Pumpkin Hunt will continue from NOON TO 4 P.M. TODAY at the farm, 1039 Spring Valley Road, Troy. The event is free to enter. There are hayrides, a straw bale maze, a giant slingshot and new farm train for children, along with apple cider and pumpkin treats. Prices vary. The event is also scheduled for NEXT SATURDAY AND SUNDAY.

Fall Festival at Lael features four music acts

The second annual Fall Festival at Lael, featuring live music from four groups, is scheduled for 1-5 P.M. TODAY at the Lael Retreat Center, 1181 White Pine Flats Road, Troy. Admission is free. The acts scheduled to appear are Frogtown, Will Fontaine, The Moscow Mules and The Chelseas. There will also be two cider presses, hay rides, kids’ activities and games, costume contest/parade, silent pie/dessert auction and raffle fundraiser. Food and beer vendors will also be on hand.

Do you have an event you would like to see listed? Send the information in an email to city@lmtribune.com.

