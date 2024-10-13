Happenings

A quick look at what’s going on in our region:

Pumpkin Hunt continues at Troy farm

The Spring Valley Family Tree Farm’s annual Pumpkin Hunt will continue from NOON TO 4 P.M. TODAY at the farm, 1039 Spring Valley Road, Troy. The event is free to enter. There are hayrides, a straw bale maze, a giant slingshot and new farm train for children, along with apple cider and pumpkin treats. Prices vary. The event is also scheduled for NEXT SATURDAY AND SUNDAY.