Local NewsOctober 15, 2024

Happenings

A quick look at what’s going on in our region:

Laughter Yoga on agenda at library

Laughter Yoga with Lisa Sanphillippo is scheduled for 10:30-11:30 A.M. TODAY, and will continue each Tuesday through OCT. 29. It will take place at the Lewiston City Library event space. The program is intended for adults.

Board Game Night offered at Clarkston

Board Game Night is planned for 5-7 P.M. TODAY at the Asotin County Library, 417 Sycamore St., Clarkston. There is no cost to participate. Players of all ages and levels of experience are invited to attend. The featured game is Settlers of Catan, but also available will be Apples to Apples (Junior), Pictureka, Risk or Yahtzee. Participants may bring their own game too. Light snacks will be provided.

Do you have an event you would like to see listed? Send the information in an email to city@lmtribune.com.

